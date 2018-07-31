Carlsbad High School choir to sing with Foreigner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - From high school students to jukebox heroes. 

The Carlsbad High School choir will share the stage Tuesday night with Foreigner during a very special performance at the Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Carlsbad with a look at what the choir is singing and how they got ready. 

