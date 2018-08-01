Bay Ho residents on alert after coyote kills dogs

Coyote warning flyers have been posted throughout the Bay Ho community after a resident’s dogs were killed by the predators.
More weather related issues are showing up on the San Diego health front this week. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said hot weather is leaving many San Diegans more than just uncomfortable.
Firefighters are battling a brush fire on the north end of Fallbrook near the Riverside County line. Cal Fire has stated that the forward rate of spread has been stopped. Fire stands at an estimated 207 acres and 70% contained.
The Carlsbad High School choir will share the stage Tuesday night with Foreigner during a very special performance at the Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.
A local Navy veteran is using fitness to improve her body and her mind all while helping wounded warriors. Katelyn Miller, a former sailor battling PTSD, is competing to become the next cover model for Muscle and Fitness Magazine.
A Poway resident found some unwanted guests hanging around her front doorstep after her doorbell camera captured video of mountain lions prowling around.
This month the Center for Disease Control and Prevention would like remind folks to not wash or reuse condoms - instead, the CDC urged folks to use a fresh one for each sex act.
The recent audit on the city's sky-high water bills was under review Monday. The San Diego City Council's audit committee held a special meeting to look into it after more than 2,700 incorrect water bills were sent out last year.
Active U.S. military personnel can enjoy Legoland California and its new attractions for free during the entire month of August.
Over the past three decades, the Sweetwater Union High School District has used at least $46 million in special taxes paid by property owners in the Eastlake neighborhood to fund projects in other parts of Chula Vista.