Bay Ho residents on alert after coyote kills dogs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Coyote warning flyers have been posted throughout the Bay Ho community after a resident’s dogs were killed by the predators.

The attack happened last week after the dogs were let out and left alone in a yard. Krystal Ruiz believes a coyote killed her two Chihuahuas, Minnie and Peypey. She had them for 15-years. “I would hate for someone else to go through what we are going through. I took them everywhere – especially Peypey. My kids loved them.”

To prevent another heartbreak like hers, Ruiz is warning her mother’s Bay Ho neighborhood by posting flyers. However, it wasn’t until after her to dogs were killed that Ruiz learned coyotes were attacking pets.

According to Ruiz, her mother let the dogs out to relieve themselves early last Thursday morning. The mom left for a second but when she returned, she found her Yorkie, Chula, barking.

“I came out here screaming for them. I found Minnie,” said Ruiz’s mom. Peypey was not found – only a trail of blood to the canyon across the street. “It’s just heartbreaking not to know where he is. I don’t know if he is in the canyon dying,” said Ruiz.

According to Project Wildlife, it is common to see coyotes moving into urban areas hunting for food, especially with the recent high temperatures in the region. “They are like everyone else. They are trying to find something to drink, a place to cool off. There is nothing we can do. Let me do what they do naturally and that is roam the area,” said Lauren Dubois, director of Wild Rehabilitation, Project Wildlife.

Ruiz said she “wanted to share the story and let people know that it is crazy out here and it is sad that we have to protect our animals. It’s sad they can’t run and play in the backyard.”

Project Wildlife recommends that if you make it uncomfortable for coyotes, they will leave. Further, they advises to keep trash covered up, be loud, lights and taller fences.

Project Wildlife said coyotes cannot be removed unless injured or if they have hurt a human.

