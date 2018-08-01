City Council to take final vote on short-term rental regulations

The San Diego office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations will hold a news conference Wednesday to call for an independent investigation of reports of bullying targeting a Muslim student at Greenfield Middle School in El Cajon.
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly punching a San Diego police officer in the face in the East Village area, police said.
Belmont Park has been an entertainment stable in the community for nearly 100 years and while embracing classic elements like the rollercoaster, park spokespeople say they continue to find ways to squeeze in new entertainment.
Have you been to the beach lately? The water temperatures in certain spots across San Diego have been unusually warm for weeks, according to the National Weather Service.
Monsoonal moisture will linger in Southern California through Thursday. Scattered thunderstorm activity possible in the mountains and deserts through Thursday.
A local Navy veteran is using fitness to improve her body and her mind all while helping wounded warriors. Katelyn Miller, a former sailor battling PTSD, is competing to become the next cover model for Muscle and Fitness Magazine.
A Poway resident found some unwanted guests hanging around her front doorstep after her doorbell camera captured video of mountain lions prowling around.
The San Diego City Council will hold a second and final reading for new short-term rental regulations during a special meeting Wednesday.
From high school students to jukebox heroes. Local students get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing with a famous rock band.
New technology called Reminx is bringing hope to the millions of Americans who are suffering from Alzheimer's and other dementias.