City Council to take final vote on short-term rental regulations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council will hold a second and final reading for new short-term rental regulations during a special meeting Wednesday.



The second reading is required before the ordinance becomes law. Originally passed July 16, the regulations limit short-term rentals to primary residences for up to 180 days a year, preventing local and out-of-town investors from renting out multiple properties other than where they live. They also mandate three-night minimum stays in coastal areas and downtown San Diego.



Additionally, regulations impose fee and licensing systems to fund enforcement activities related to short-term rentals and unrelated affordable housing initiatives.



If approved, the ordinance will go into effect July 2019.



The council voted 6-3 to approve the rules last month after a six-hour hearing that drew emotional appeals from both sides of the issue, including short-term rental industry advocates and others who believe they diminish neighborhood character and the housing stock for permanent residents.



Short-term rental providers have decried the ordinance as a de facto ban and are expected to represent their positions during the public comment period of today's council meeting.



Eventual legal challenges to the regulations have also been brought up by rental advocates.

