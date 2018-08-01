'Keep Forever' – Sharing her story of PTSD

Alexa Kingaard is a San Diego native and an author whose recently published book, 'Keep Forever', is now available. You can meet Alexa on Wednesday, August 1st, at Del Mar Library at 6 p.m. for a book signing.
In her debut novel, Alexa creates an intimate portrait of a family dealing with the unseen wounds of a Vietnam veteran and his lifetime struggle with PTSD.
Although the story is fictional, she has tapped the memory of her own experiences to tell a compelling, sensitive account of the emotional turmoil soldiers endure, and the collateral damage created for their wives and children.
“I believe anyone who has known a veteran or active member of our armed services will be able to relate, regardless of the conflict. The book was inspired by my Vietnam veteran who took his own life in 2011 after an auto accident we were involved in triggered a PTSD episode."
You can get a copy of 'Keep Forever' at local bookstores, in paperback print or for Kindle on Amazon, and on Alexa's website (see link below).
Living in San Diego County means enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s hitting the beach, hiking in the mountains, visiting a park or just hanging out in the yard or neighborhood. But outside is also bug-territory.
Authorities released the names of two U.S. Border Patrol officers involved in a weekend shooting that wounded a man who allegedly had assaulted one of the lawmen's colleagues with a rock during a predawn encounter in the Tijuana River Valley.
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday approved a code amendment prohibiting housing discrimination against applicants who use Section 8 vouchers or other rent subsidies.
The San Diego office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference Wednesday to call for an independent investigation of reports of bullying targeting a Muslim student at Greenfield Middle School in El Cajon.
Relive the best part of your day as a kid and score a great workout, all for free this coming Sunday at Mission Bay!
Consider this your official invitation to the 6th annual Sore Eye Cup Party this Saturday at The Ugly Dog Pub!
Introducing Ari Mannis, the funniest guy south of Los Angeles and the winner of the KAABOO Discover Tour's coveted comedian spot.
From high school students to jukebox heroes. Local students get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing with a famous rock band.
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly punching a San Diego police officer in the face in the East Village area, police said.