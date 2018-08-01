New entertainment & attractions keeps Belmont Park the place to be

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Belmont Park has been an entertainment stable in the community for nearly 100 years and while embracing classic elements like the rollercoaster, park spokespeople say they continue to find ways to squeeze in new entertainment.

August kicks off two months of weekly family fun themed nights and special discounts, so News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you to the park to see new experiences and taste new treats.

Check out Belmont Park's website to find out more information on the fun things happening.