KAABOO Discovery Tour Winner: Comedian Ari Mannis

SAN DIEGO - Introducing Ari Mannis, the funniest guy south of Los Angeles and the winner of the KAABOO Discover Tour's coveted comedian spot.

The KAABOO Discover Tour is a unique program that seeks out artists right here in Southern California by checking out local music venues and comedy clubs. In addition three music acts, one comedian will have the chance to share the stage along side current KAABOO acts, like Craig Ferguson and Iliza Schesinger, and that one comedian is Ari.

Ari grew up right here in San Diego and is currently residing in Los Angeles where he performs stand up comedy regularly; some notable venues include The Comedy Store, The Ice House, and The Improv. His comedy stylings have been featured in online forums such as FunnyOrDie, College Humor, and Nerdist.

Ari started his own comedy news & podcast network called StandUpTalk, where you can find his podcast 'Unlicensed Therapy'.

Just a warning: The following comedic clip is NSFW!