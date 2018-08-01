You're Invited: The Sore Eye Cup Party

SAN DIEGO - It's the 6th annual Sore Eye Cup Party, and you're invited!

The Sore Eye Cup is the award for the best, regularly produced craft beer in from right here in San Diego. Last year was a resounding success with Oatmeal Stout from Benchmark Brewing taking home winning marks.

This year's winning craft beer will be honored with an actual cup! Following tradition at the announcement party, the cup will be filled with the winning beer and the winning brewery will drink in their successes, before spending an entire year basking in the glorious glow of victory.

The Sore Eye Cup Party will be held on Saturday, August 4th from 12 - 3 p.m. at The Ugly Dog Pub San Diego on El Cajon Blvd. In addition to the awards party, there will be fish tacos available for purchase with the proceeds benefiting Mama's Kitchen.

One more thing, you'll get the chance to win some great prizes just for showing up, but if you bring in at least 5 food items for the Mama's Kitchen Food Drive (or donate $10 or more right here), you'll double your chance at winning!

And who says beer isn't good for the soul? See you Saturday!