Recess All Grown Up

SAN DIEGO - Is it possible to get a great workout without even knowing it? Personal trainer Carlos Rendon sure thinks so!

Carlos went from being a personal trainer at a big gym to finding a way to make working out more fun through “recess” events. Remember when recess was the best part of your day when you were a kid?

Carlos has been putting on these events for just over a year and makes all events accessible to all people – all different fitness levels. His theory is that people come out and have fun and burn calories without thinking about and with his games, the competition between teams leads to more calories burned.

You can experience fitness re-imagined for free this weekend at Mission Bay on Sunday, August 5th from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

