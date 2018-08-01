Group calls for probe of bullying targeting Muslim student in El Cajon

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - The San Diego office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference Wednesday to call for an independent investigation of reports of bullying targeting a Muslim student at Greenfield Middle School in El Cajon.



CAIR-San Diego received a report that an 8th grader and recently arrived refugee from Syria has been targeted and bullied for the past year and a half. Even after her parents complained to the school, eight students allegedly followed the student home and attacked her, her mother and her father. Now, the council says it wants answers as to why this happened.

"They pulled her hair, her hijab and demanded to see her identification," a spokesperson for CAIR-San Diego said.

CAIR-San Diego called the reaction of school officials at the middle school cold and unacceptable. During the news conference on Wednesday the group called for the principal of Greenfield Middle School to step down.

A study by CAIR's California chapter reported that more than half of American Muslim students experience some form of bullying based on their religious identity. This is twice the national average for students who report being bullied at school.

At the news conference, CAIR-San-Diego called on other students who may have been bullied at the school or in the Cajon Valley School District to come forward.