Officials identify border agents who shot rock-throwing suspect

Living in San Diego County means enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s hitting the beach, hiking in the mountains, visiting a park or just hanging out in the yard or neighborhood. But outside is also bug-territory.
Authorities released the names of two U.S. Border Patrol officers involved in a weekend shooting that wounded a man who allegedly had assaulted one of the lawmen's colleagues with a rock during a predawn encounter in the Tijuana River Valley.
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday approved a code amendment prohibiting housing discrimination against applicants who use Section 8 vouchers or other rent subsidies.
The San Diego office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference Wednesday to call for an independent investigation of reports of bullying targeting a Muslim student at Greenfield Middle School in El Cajon.
Relive the best part of your day as a kid and score a great workout, all for free this coming Sunday at Mission Bay!
Consider this your official invitation to the 6th annual Sore Eye Cup Party this Saturday at The Ugly Dog Pub!
Introducing Ari Mannis, the funniest guy south of Los Angeles and the winner of the KAABOO Discover Tour's coveted comedian spot.
Alexa Kingaard is a San Diego author whose debut book, 'Keep Forever', shares an intimate look into a family dealing with one veteran's struggle with PTSD.
From high school students to jukebox heroes. Local students get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing with a famous rock band.
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly punching a San Diego police officer in the face in the East Village area, police said.