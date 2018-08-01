Your Stories Investigates: SDG&E scam targeting San Diego's elderly

When teachers at Mission Hills High School ask Sean Caster what he did over the summer, he will be proud to say he ran his first marathon.
Have you been to the beach lately? The water temperatures in certain spots across San Diego have been unusually warm for weeks, according to the National Weather Service.
A coyote showed up in a La Mesa yard on Wednesday and camped out in the shade for several hours. It had a snack or two and stayed well into the evening, then it changed its plans.
Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday showed off its newest boat used to keep the San Diego coast safe from smuggling and terrorism.
It was a wild day on the job for one East County firefighter when he came face-to-face with a giant rattlesnake. The Santee Fire Department says it's one of the largest snakes its ever relocated.News 8 photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding shows us what led up to the encounter.
News 8 is happy to share a positive update on a story we first reported on last week. A woman moved across the country to Pacific Beach months ago, but her furniture and personal items never arrived. Now, Jerome's Furniture has stepped in to help.
Living in San Diego County means enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s hitting the beach, hiking in the mountains, visiting a park or just hanging out in the yard or neighborhood. But outside is also bug-territory.
Authorities released the names of two U.S. Border Patrol officers involved in a weekend shooting that wounded a man who allegedly had assaulted one of the lawmen's colleagues with a rock during a predawn encounter in the Tijuana River Valley.