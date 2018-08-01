Your Stories Investigates: SDG&E scam targeting San Diego's elderly

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A new scam is targeting the elderly in San Diego as thieves pose as SDG&E workers.

The fake SDG&E workers are calling homeowners and demanding they pay hundreds of dollars or have their power cut off.

One man, however, a retired police lieutenant went after the scammers. Bob Jones is 84-years-old and is a retired San Diego Police lieutenant. He saw a lot throughout his career. He responded to countless incidents and tragedies, including the PSA Flight 182 crash in 1978.

What a con-artists said to him on the phone recently, however, left him speechless. “I got a phone call from someone reporting to be from San Diego Gas and Electric. They said they were coming out within 25 minutes. The technicians were on the way to turn off my power."

Losing power might not sound that serious, but Bob’s wife of nearly 61-years is on hospice and is connected to several electrical devices. “I said that can’t happen. My wife is in hospice. She is in bad shape. They said that did not matter. They needed $495 ‘pronto.’ I didn’t panic. I got angry.”

The caller’s story quickly began to unravel. The scammer told Bob to get a cash card for $495 from Rite Aid. He hung up and called SDG&E.

“If someone calls you saying we are going to shut off your power and requesting for payment over the phone or we are going to shut you off, that is for sure not us,” said SDG&E spokesperson, Wes Jones.

Jones said SDG&E will initially send a written notice in the mail.

Bob said it is disgusting these scammers prey on the elderly. “I have to tell you these people are very slick. Being a retired police officer, I fell for it for ten minutes until they started being pushy. They knew my name. They knew my wife’s name. They have my home number and they have my address. ”

Besides contacting SDG&E, Bob also contacted the police. He said he wanted to share his story hoping no one else falls for the scam. "These people are the scum of the earth. They are devious. They are clever.”

You can visit the SDG&E website, here, to learn more about how to avoid being scammed.