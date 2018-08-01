Jerome's gives San Diego scam victim all new furniture

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) — News 8 is happy to share a positive update on a story we first reported on last week. A woman moved across the country to Pacific Beach months ago, but her furniture and personal items never arrived. Now, Jerome's Furniture has stepped in to help.
Two by two chairs came up the stairs to Zara Kelly’s PB apartment, and she expressed her amazement watching the delivery.
“I can’t wait to see everything," she said.
Zara couldn't contain excitement, especially after sleeping on the floor and in a recliner since May.
“I am so excited," she said. "That is great.”
Zara was the victim of a moving company scam in April when movers under the name of Trans United picked up all of Zara's belongings in Leesburg, Georgia, took Zara’s $2700 and never delivered her things to San Diego.
"Hopefully something will get to these people, you know," said Zara. "Maybe I’ll get some of my things back."
After News 8 shared Zara's story, Jerome’s Furniture stepped up to help.
“I hope we can make this comfortable for you," said said Jerome's Senior VP of People and Places Adrienne Navarra.
Jerome’s - which delivered $5,000 worth of furniture to Zara – is happy to help as a locally owned company in San Diego since 1954.
“It’s so rewarding," said Adrienne. "We love to be a part of these and it is far more rewarding than just writing a check.”
Taking a look in her bedroom, Zara said she's elated.
“Oh, it is so wonderful," she said.
Happy day for woman, who never received her furniture & family heirlooms from Moving Company who scammed her out of money and belongings. Now, #Thanks to @JeromesFurn 80-year-old Zara Kelly doesn’t have to sleep on the floor anymore. See touching delivery at 5pm, 6:30, 7pm @News8 pic.twitter.com/ijL1uiOdZB— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) August 1, 2018
RELATED COVERAGE
When teachers at Mission Hills High School ask Sean Caster what he did over the summer, he will be proud to say he ran his first marathon.
Have you been to the beach lately? The water temperatures in certain spots across San Diego have been unusually warm for weeks, according to the National Weather Service.
A coyote showed up in a La Mesa yard on Wednesday and camped out in the shade for several hours. It had a snack or two and stayed well into the evening, then it changed its plans.
Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday showed off its newest boat used to keep the San Diego coast safe from smuggling and terrorism.
It was a wild day on the job for one East County firefighter when he came face-to-face with a giant rattlesnake. The Santee Fire Department says it's one of the largest snakes its ever relocated.News 8 photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding shows us what led up to the encounter.
It was a wild day on the job for one East County firefighter when he came face-to-face with a giant rattlesnake. The Santee Fire Department says it's one of the largest snakes its ever relocated.News 8 photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding shows us what led up to the encounter.
News 8 is happy to share a positive update on a story we first reported on last week. A woman moved across the country to Pacific Beach months ago, but her furniture and personal items never arrived. Now, Jerome's Furniture has stepped in to help.
Living in San Diego County means enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s hitting the beach, hiking in the mountains, visiting a park or just hanging out in the yard or neighborhood. But outside is also bug-territory.
Authorities released the names of two U.S. Border Patrol officers involved in a weekend shooting that wounded a man who allegedly had assaulted one of the lawmen's colleagues with a rock during a predawn encounter in the Tijuana River Valley.