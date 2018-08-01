Jerome's gives San Diego scam victim all new furniture

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) — News 8 is happy to share a positive update on a story we first reported on last week. A woman moved across the country to Pacific Beach months ago, but her furniture and personal items never arrived. Now, Jerome's Furniture has stepped in to help.

Two by two chairs came up the stairs to Zara Kelly’s PB apartment, and she expressed her amazement watching the delivery.

“I can’t wait to see everything," she said.

Zara couldn't contain excitement, especially after sleeping on the floor and in a recliner since May.

“I am so excited," she said. "That is great.”

Zara was the victim of a moving company scam in April when movers under the name of Trans United picked up all of Zara's belongings in Leesburg, Georgia, took Zara’s $2700 and never delivered her things to San Diego.

"Hopefully something will get to these people, you know," said Zara. "Maybe I’ll get some of my things back."

After News 8 shared Zara's story, Jerome’s Furniture stepped up to help.

“I hope we can make this comfortable for you," said said Jerome's Senior VP of People and Places Adrienne Navarra.

Jerome’s - which delivered $5,000 worth of furniture to Zara – is happy to help as a locally owned company in San Diego since 1954.

“It’s so rewarding," said Adrienne. "We love to be a part of these and it is far more rewarding than just writing a check.”

Taking a look in her bedroom, Zara said she's elated.

“Oh, it is so wonderful," she said.

Happy day for woman, who never received her furniture & family heirlooms from Moving Company who scammed her out of money and belongings. Now, #Thanks to @JeromesFurn 80-year-old Zara Kelly doesn’t have to sleep on the floor anymore. See touching delivery at 5pm, 6:30, 7pm @News8 pic.twitter.com/ijL1uiOdZB — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) August 1, 2018

