San Diego teen qualifies for the Boston Marathon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When teachers at Mission Hills High School ask Sean Caster what he did over the summer, he will be proud to say he ran his first marathon.

In the process, Caster also broke a record and qualified for one of the biggest marathons in the country - the Boston Marathon.

Caster trains with his dad whom he first beat in a long distance race in the sixth grade. Carter's goal is to eventually become an entrepreneur.

The Boston Marathon is in April.

News 8's John Howard has Caster's story.