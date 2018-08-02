Rock Church buys former strip club in Midway District

A team of East County firefighters returned home to their families Wednesday after spending more than two weeks on the front lines of the Ferguson Fire.
A coyote showed up in a La Mesa yard on Wednesday and camped out in the shade for several hours. It had a snack or two and stayed well into the evening, then it changed its plans.
An elderly man was taken into custody Thursday after calling 911 to report that he fatally shot his roommate in the head in Chula Vista, police said.
Monsoonal moisture will linger in Southern California through Thursday. Scattered thunderstorm activity possible in the mountains and deserts through Thursday.
An explosion, possibly from a gas stove, rocked an apartment in El Cajon Wednesday night, injuring two people.
When teachers at Mission Hills High School ask Sean Caster what he did over the summer, he will be proud to say he ran his first marathon.
Have you been to the beach lately? The water temperatures in certain spots across San Diego have been unusually warm for weeks, according to the National Weather Service.