Rock Church buys former strip club in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Goodbye strip club… Hello church?

Thursday morning in the Midway District, local leaders including Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Councilmember Lorie Zapf will gather to announce the property of a long time strip club is changing hands and business practices.

The Rock Church along with a group of investors purchased The Body Shop on the corner of Hancock Street and Riley Street for $1.2 million.

Senior Pastor and former San Diego Charger, Miles McPherson, says the church has reached out to people working in the sex industry as well as patrons of these establishments.

On the Rock Church’s website they list their mission as “Equip and Send.”

The church has more than 18,000 people attend worship services each week and they say they have reached out to the community to offer evangelical ministry to prostitutes, strippers and actors in the entertainment industry.

McPherson says they aren’t certain what they are going to do with the building, but he can guarantee that it won’t be a sex shop again. He went on to say the former employees of the club are welcome at the Rock Church and he hopes they attend.