SRTmanagement Presents: Thank My Barber

SAN DIEGO - Come watch some of the best barbers in the industry showcase and do what they do best with a 'do on Saturday, August 4th from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. at the Hard Rock Club 207 in downtown San Diego.



From fades to designs, color, braids and more, these barbers will make you want to leave your current barber. There will also be music played by some of San Diego's best DJ's, DJ AlexK & DJ Dustin Ryan.



Come check out the vendors, as well as hair products, hats, clothing, barber capes, live art, and more. VIP booths & bottle service are available, please inquire via email at: thankmybarber@gmail.com.

Tickets are $10 + fees in advance and $20 at the door. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.