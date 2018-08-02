Bayside Summer Nights 2018 bringing incredible music to the Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The beautiful sounds of the symphony are now gracing the Embarcadero Marina Park.

All August long music lovers will gather to enjoy a picnic on the lawn and listen to incredible music The Bayside Summer Nights concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

Fireworks shoot off at the conclusion of most Friday and Saturday night concerts—and also on Sunday nights at the Star Spangled Pops and 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you to the stage.



Pricing

Beginning Single Ticket prices will range from $18 to $95. Beginning Special Concert prices will range from $26 to $104. Pre-paid parking is $30, and subscribers will reserve first with their orders.

Box Office: 619.235.0804

