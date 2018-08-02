SDPD arrests suspected arsonist trying to start fire in Mount Ho - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD arrests suspected arsonist trying to start fire in Mount Hope

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police arrested a man suspected of arson who was trying to start a fire in a canyon near SR-94 and I-15 in Mount Hope.

Officers on scene say the man may have started a fire in the same area last week. 

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.