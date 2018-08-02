Camera catches two men breaking into cars in Spring Valley, police seek suspects

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) - A couple of suspected car thieves in Spring Valley were caught on camera breaking into a homeowner's cars and rummaging through the contents of the vehicles.

A homeowner’s Ring camera caught the break-in. In the video, one man seems to look around to see if anyone is watching him before opening the driver’s side door of the first car. He then proceeds to look through the contents before walking off.

Another man can be seen in the video already rummaging through the homeowner's other vehicle.

According to the homeowner, the two men opened the garage and searched the area as well.

The Ring camera alerted the homeowner after the device was motion-activated and recorded the break-in.

The homeowner reported the incident to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and a police report has been filed.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Rancho San Diego Station at (619) 660-7090.

The homeowner shared the video on Ring’s Neighbor’s app to alert the community and also help police in their investigation.