SAN DIEGO - Michael Gaulden has taken his story of being homeless at the age of seven to graduating from UCLA and put it into a book.

‘My Way Home: Growing up Homeless in America’ is a memoir where Gaulden shares the horrific conditions surrounding himself and his family during the decade he spent living on the streets.

The book, released last October, is Gaulden’s effort to give hope to others living in similar conditions.

Gaulden received his Bachelors of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a former qualitative and quantitative researcher for UCLA’s Black Male Institute. He is currently the Career Exploration Coordinator and Internship Coordinator for the Monarch School Project.

Monarch is the only operational school in the United States that exclusively educates K-12 students who are impacted by homelessness. Michael also attended the school in his youth.

Gaulden will be discussing his book on Saturday, August 4 from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. in the Mary Hollis Clark Room at the Central Library.

'My Way Home' is available in paperback and for Kindle on Amazon. For more information about Michael, click here!