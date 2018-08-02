The Super Dentists Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair kicks off Saturday

While San Diego still gets some amazing concerts, the heyday for musical extravaganzas seems to have been the '70s and '80s. Back when SDCCU Stadium was known as Jack Murphy Stadium – and before that San Diego Stadium – huge artists like The Rolling Stones, Cheap Trick and Blue Oyster Cult passed through town during the heights of their careers.
In case you haven't heard, coyote sightings in San Diego have been on the rise lately. Just this week, News 8 has done two stories on coyote encounters – one in Bay Ho and one in La Mesa. On Thursday, a News 8 viewer sent a video of yet another coyote from the Otay Ranch neighborhood in Chula Vista.
Just in time for back-to-school, it's a one-stop shop for physicals, oral exams and more this weekend. The Super Dentists host a Back-to-School Health & Wellness Fair for the Carmel Valley community.
The state Supreme Court ruled that a San Diego citizens' initiative that cut back city employee pensions was illegally placed on the ballot, and ordered an appeal court to consider a remedy.
A couple of suspected car thieves in Spring Valley were caught on camera breaking into a homeowner's cars and rummaging through the contents of the vehicles.
The Body Shop strip club welcomed customers for over 50 years before closing their doors in December of 2017. The building now will be used a little differently.
A coyote showed up in a La Mesa yard on Wednesday and camped out in the shade for several hours. It had a snack or two and stayed well into the evening, then it changed its plans.
Coyote warning flyers have been posted throughout the Bay Ho community after a resident’s dogs were killed by the predators.
An elderly man was taken into custody Thursday after calling 911 to report that he fatally shot his roommate in the head in Chula Vista, police said.
San Diego Police arrested a man suspected of arson who was trying to start a fire in a canyon near SR-94 and I-15 in Mount Hope.