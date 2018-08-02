The Super Dentists Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair kicks off Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Just in time for back-to-school, it's a one-stop shop for physicals, oral exams and more this weekend.



The Super Dentists host a Back-to-School Health & Wellness Fair for the Carmel Valley community.

Not only will there be sports screenings for local student athletes, but plenty of resources for local families, including a variety of sports, recreation and wellness groups.

Demonstrations will take place throughout the half-day event, and many local public safety organizations will be present, as well.

Student athletes can receive complimentary sports mouth guard fittings, and there will be free dental screenings for incoming kindergarteners and 1st graders, including complimentary X-rays and exams.

The FREE health and wellness fair kicks off Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.