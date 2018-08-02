Teenager at San Diego Padres game mortified as mom starts dancing in the stands

Even as the teenager sat with his arms folded and even burying his face in his “Top Gun” T-shirt, his mom was undeterred and footage displayed on the Jumbotron during the game showed her continuing with her sultry moves.
By Inside Edition Staff More details have emerged in Demi Lovato's reported brush with death, as her bodyguard has been regarded as her savior. Her personal assistant reportedly screamed out, “She’s dead! She's dead!" when she found Lovato in her bedroom on the morning of July 24, according to TMZ. The singer’s bodyguard, who rushed to the bedside of the stricken pop star, is now being credited with saving her life. Lovato "was not breathing. There was blood on her pillow ... and...
By Inside Edition Staff A tourist at Yellowstone National Park thought it would be a good idea to taunt a bison. The man escaped serious injury, only because the bison made the decision to walk away. “I was definitely worried for him!” Lindsey Jones, who shot video of the encounter, told Inside Edition. "I was truly nervous that he was going to throw him in the air several feet. I was really scared for the guy, I thought it could've ended really bad." The unidentified tourist loo...
By MAYA CHUNG The California murder of a University of Pennsylvania student is now being treated as a hate crime after it was revealed he was allegedly killed because he was gay. Samuel Woodward, 21, was already charged with the murder of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein, but now a hate crime charge will be added, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said. The new addition means Woodward could now face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Bernstein disappe...
By Inside Edition StaffClick here to watch video. The most considerate shopper in America has been identified after video of her returning a shopping cart during a freak storm in West Virginia went viral. Sue Johnson, 70, was loading her groceries at a Walmart parking lot in the town of Hurricane when the storm came. Despite the high winds and rain that whipped through the aptly named town, she still returned the cart as the storm raged. She says she "doesn’t know" what prompte...
By Inside Edition Staff A New Jersey man accused of killing a woman he met online has been linked to the murder of his pregnant fiancée, who was found dead more than six years ago, authorities said. Courtney Allen was 24 years old when she was found strangled to death at the Vineland home she shared with the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Daniel Brennan, on Dec. 31, 2011. She was pregnant with their second child at the time of her murder, officials said. Brennan had reportedly ...
By Inside Edition StaffClick here to watch video. Police are probing a possible break in the case of missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. A red shirt found Thursday near a previously searched hog farm may belong to the missing 20-year-old. It's the first major potential clue discovered in the search for Tibbetts, who hasn't been seen since July 18 when she left her boyfriend's home to go for a run. A person mowing the lawn in the area found the article of clothing, which ...
By Inside Edition Staff Singer Jessie James Decker has ignited an online debate after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram breastfeeding while holding what appears to be a glass of rose. "Cheers b****es," she captioned the controversial picture. Some of the singer's fans were supportive of the image. "She’s Normalizing breastfeeding!" one user wrote. "You go girl! My camera roll is full of breastfeeding pics from both boys." "Perfect latch! I LOVE that you posted this. I H...
By JOHANNA LI A 1-year-old abandoned pit bull that nearly drowned in a crate can thank this New Jersey woman for not only saving him, but providing him a forever home. Jenniffer Vaz, of Eatontown, New Jersey, has welcomed a new member into her family: River, the pup she found locked inside a cage, bobbing up and down in a river. Last week, she was walking her other dog when she noticed a black wire cage in the water. That’s when she noticed the pup trapped inside the cage, at risk ...
By Inside Edition StaffClick here to watch video. As Disney releases the highly anticipated Christopher Robin film, a spotlight is being cast on the true story behind Winnie-the-Pooh's best friend, which is rooted more in reality than fiction. The film stars Ewan McGregor as the adult version of Christopher Robin, whose adventures with Pooh, his honey-hunting bear, have captivated audiences young and old for decades. In 1921, long before Walt Disney turned Pooh into an internationa...
