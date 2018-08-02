Amerigeddon: Comedian Christopher Titus is taking America by storm

SAN DIEGO - Currently on his latest tour “Amerigeddon", comedian Christopher Titus is bringing his eighth comedy special to theaters from coast to coast.

Friday August 3rd and Saturday August 4th Christopher will be at the American Comedy Co. in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, in “Amerigeddon” Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride that will leave them exhausted from laughter. To see one of Christopher Titus' shows, is to love him.

