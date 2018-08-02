Summer Entertaining: Easy, tasty, no oven required! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Summer Entertaining: Easy, tasty, no oven required!

It's way too hot to turn on the oven, but that doesn't mean that dinner can't be easy and tasty! 

Chef George Geary has put together a summer dinner menu that's both simple and delicious with no oven required. 

On the menu (all ingredients can be found at your favorite local grocery store): 

  • Hibiscus spritzers
  • Kon-Tiki shrimp salad
  • Chicken pate appetizers with pickled red onions 
  • Sage chicken panini triangles
  • Fresh berry parfaits

A former pastry chef for the Walt Disney Company, Chef George is a Certified Culinary Professional and best-selling cookbook author. He's passionate about cooking and sharing that passion with others and has even taught on every continent and sailed in all 7 seas!

When not in a kitchen George leads award winning; mouth-watering culinary tours of major cities of America and Europe. For more information and recipes from Chef George, click here! 

