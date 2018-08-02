Amtrak Pacific Surfliner offering discounts on travel to Disneyland and park admission

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Going to Disneyland from San Diego just got easier and cheaper. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is offering discounts on train tickets AND park admission tickets.

How does it work?

By booking your ticket on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner website, adults can save 15% on travel. Once you select "adult" as you passenger type you will need to enter one of the following promotion codes:

Seniors (ages 62+): V282

Students (ages 13-25): V353 (A one way ticket will cost you about $26)

Riders with Disabilities: V577

One child (ages 2-12) rides half-price with each paid adult. Ages 2 and younger ride free. No promo code is needed.

The deal gets better!

If you book your train ticket directly on the Amtrack Pacific Surfliner website and fill out an additional form, you can save 5% on theme park admission:

1-Day Tickets:

Park Hopper Ticket (prices vary by date, starting at $140)

2-Day Tickets:

1-Park Per Day Ticket for $200 (savings of $10)

Park Hopper Ticket for $247 (savings of $13)

Now, you don't have to deal with parking!

The deal is good through September 30th to allow Disney fans to experience Pixar Fest, featuring special performances, food, merchandise and more.