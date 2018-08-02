Fawn stuck in fence rescued in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A fawn was rescued in front of The Club at Lopelia Meadows in San Diego by a Humane Society officer and a few Good Samaritans on Thursday morning.

A resident in the area called San Diego police to alert them to the baby deer in distress and the call was referred to Humane Law Enforcement. An HLE officer along with concerned citizens were later able to get the fawn out.

As two men pulled the bars of the fence apart, the officer and another person worked to pull the fawn up and out of a wider area of the fence.

Authorities said the fawn would be evaluated at the Project Wildlife Care Center.

See pictures of the rescue below: