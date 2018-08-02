San Diego Police searching for missing Autistic teen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police are asking the public's help in locating a Chula Vista 18-year-old who has been missing for four days.

According to police, on Sunday July 29th, 2018, Guillermo Gradilla walked out of his residence. He suffers from Autism and epilepsy.

It is unknown where he could be and Gradilla has a history of running away. He has been known to travel into Mexico and to the Los Angeles area to locate relatives in the past.

On Monday July 30th, 2018, MTS cited Gradilla for fare evasion near 750 E Street, Chula Vista.

Gradilla is described as a Hispanic male, 5'-7", 185 LBS, with black hair and brown eyes.

Any information related to the whereabouts of Gradilla should be forwarded to San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or SDPD Missing Persons Unit (619) 531-2277.