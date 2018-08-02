California Wildfires: What it's like for Valley Center firefighter's family

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) — A heart-warming photo of a young girl welcoming her firefighter dad back home after he was gone for two weeks has been making the rounds online. Now her mother is speaking out about the photo and the toll her husband's absence took on their family.

Two days ago, the father in the photo reunited with his family after battling the deadly Ferguson Fire up north.

He didn't want to talk on camera, he doesn't like the attention, but his family talked to News 8's Alicia Summers and explained how it's not only hard for firefighters on the front lines, it's equally as hard for their families back home.

"It was so emotional," said his wife Nicole Nutt. "The girls were hysterically crying."

7-year-old Chanel, 3-year-old Kinsley, and their mother Nicole spent the last two weeks worrying about husband and dad Ryan Nutt who is a Valley Center firefighter, engineer.

The picture generating buzz online was snapped when Ryan came home after battling the deadly Fergoson Fire, near Yosemite.

He was there for two weeks around the clock.

"I just turned around and saw him right there and grabbed him and hugged him," said Chanel.

Ryan's grueling firefighter schedule already takes him away from his family most of the time - he's only home 10 days a month.

"90 percent of the time I feel like I'm a single mom," said Nicole.

When Ryan got dispatched up to the Ferguson Fire for 14 more days his family felt the burn as well.

"It was really hard for us," said Chanel.

He rarely had cell phone reception, slept in a tent and did not have real meals.

"There's nothing I can do," said Nicole. "I just felt helpless."

Their biggest challenge was battling the thoughts in their heads, especially after hearing two firefighters had died.

"At that point, I hadn't heard from him in a couple days, so I was like, 'who is it?' Because you don't know; you just hear that someone is hurt and you're just hoping that it's not your husband," said Nicole.

She said her breaking point came when Chanel's friends made fun of her.

"She came in and said that they learned how to ride a bike before her because they have dads to teach them how to ride bikes and she doesn't 'cause hers is fighting the fire," said Nicole.

But this talented dancer had better things to worry about, like making her dad smile.

Chanel choreographed dances for him to watch while he was away.

When Ryan finally came home, exhausted and smelling like smoke, he took his girls and wife on a staycation.

"He had not slept at all, but he still made the effort to make sure we were OK and happy," said Nicole. "He's amazing."