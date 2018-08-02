Western Regionals: Park View once again headed to the big league - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Western Regionals: Park View once again headed to the big leagues

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For months little league teams across the world have been battling out on the diamond - all with the same goal - to reach the Little League World Series. 

The team from South Bay is just a few wins away from clinching their spot in the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports live from Chula Vista where dozens are gathered to send send Park View Little League off to the Western Regionals.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.