Western Regionals: Park View once again headed to the big leagues

For months little league teams across the world have been battling out on the diamond - all with the same goal - to reach the Little League World Series.
A heart-warming photo of a young girl welcoming her firefighter dad back home after he was gone for two weeks has been making the rounds online. Now her mother is speaking out about the photo and the toll her husband's absence took on their family.
The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday revealed widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of immigrant children with parents who have been deported since the families were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
San Diego Police are asking the public's help in locating a Chula Vista 18-year-old who has been missing for four days.
In case you haven't heard, coyote sightings in San Diego have been on the rise lately. Just this week, News 8 has done two stories on coyote encounters – one in Bay Ho and one in La Mesa. On Thursday, a News 8 viewer sent a video of yet another coyote from the Otay Ranch neighborhood in Chula Vista.
A fawn was rescued in front of The Club at Lopelia Meadows in San Diego by a Humane Society officer and a few Good Samaritans on Thursday morning.
There's a ground-breaking advancement in the fight against childhood leukemia which uses a patient's own immune system to battle the disease and San Diego is on the cutting edge. Rady Children's Hospital is one of only 30 centers nationwide certified to offer this innovative treatment along with providing hope to save lives.
As San Diego continues to swelter in the summer heat, an Encinitas woman is raising concerns about a SDG&E planned power outage.
Going to Disneyland from San Diego just got easier and cheaper. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is offering discounts on train tickets AND park admission tickets.
A couple of suspected car thieves in Spring Valley were caught on camera breaking into a homeowner's cars and rummaging through the contents of the vehicles.