89-year-old man rescued from rollover crash in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An 89-year-old man was going eastbound on Parkside Avenue, lost control and rolled his vehicle several times in Paradise Hills early Friday morning.
       
Police say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for a while before crews pulled him out.

He's now in the hospital being treated for head trauma.

