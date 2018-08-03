SDG&E crews heading to Mendocino County to help restore power

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As fires continue to burn, destroy and force evacuations in California, San Diego Gas & Electric will assist in restoring power to thousands of people affected by the Mendocino Complex Fire in Lakeport.

Through a mutual aid program, 32 SDG&E electric utility employees and 30 utility trucks on flatbed trucks will travel north to help Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) with its restoration efforts. SDG&E crews are expected to provide support for 10 days.

SDG&E says this assistance will not hamper their ability to meet customer needs here in San Diego.

According to SDG&E, mutual assistance is a voluntary partnership of electric companies across the country committed to helping restore power whenever needed. Electric companies impacted by a major event are able to increase the size of their workforce by “borrowing” restoration workers from other companies in unaffected areas.

Our trucks have begun deploying this morning. A total of 30 trucks and 32 employees are heading north to assist with power restoration to those impacted by the #MendocinoComplex fire. Wishing our guys a safe trip — you make us proud! @IBEW465 pic.twitter.com/UwVZZKWt7c — SDG&E (@SDGE) August 3, 2018