SDG&E crews heading to Mendocino County to help restore power

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As fires continue to burn, destroy and force evacuations in California, San Diego Gas & Electric will assist in restoring power to thousands of people affected by the Mendocino Complex Fire in Lakeport.
Through a mutual aid program, 32 SDG&E electric utility employees and 30 utility trucks on flatbed trucks will travel north to help Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) with its restoration efforts. SDG&E crews are expected to provide support for 10 days.
SDG&E says this assistance will not hamper their ability to meet customer needs here in San Diego.
According to SDG&E, mutual assistance is a voluntary partnership of electric companies across the country committed to helping restore power whenever needed. Electric companies impacted by a major event are able to increase the size of their workforce by “borrowing” restoration workers from other companies in unaffected areas.
Our trucks have begun deploying this morning. A total of 30 trucks and 32 employees are heading north to assist with power restoration to those impacted by the #MendocinoComplex fire. Wishing our guys a safe trip — you make us proud! @IBEW465 pic.twitter.com/UwVZZKWt7c— SDG&E (@SDGE) August 3, 2018
Loaded up and ready to go. @SDGE sends utility crews to help victims of the #MendocinoComplexFires @News8 pic.twitter.com/kYs0yXuKGn— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) August 3, 2018
