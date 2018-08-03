Man shot multiple times in City Heights, gunman on the run

Authorities Friday are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for fatally shooting a 23-year-old man one year ago near his family's San Carlos-area home.
A 19-year-old U.S. citizen living in Tijuana was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry with 61 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 pounds of heroin and just under 11,500 fentanyl pills, authorities said.
It's way too hot to turn on the oven, but that doesn't mean that dinner can't be easy and tasty! Chef George Geary has put together a perfect hot weather menu.
Four California dentists should be cleared of rape and kidnapping charges once prosecutors review cellphone video taken before their weekend arrests at a Las Vegas Strip resort, defense attorneys said Thursday.
Speaker, researcher, and August Author of the Month Michael Gaulden is set to speak at the Central Library about his recently published book, 'My Way Home: Growing Up Homeless In America' on Saturday, August 4th.
For months little league teams across the world have been battling out on the diamond - all with the same goal - to reach the Little League World Series.
An 89-year-old man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries Friday when his car rolled over in the Paradise Hills area, police said.
As fires continue to burn, destroy and force evacuations in California, San Diego Gas & Electric will assist in restoring power to thousands of people affected by the Mendocino Complex Fire in Lakeport.