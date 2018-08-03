Man shot multiple times in City Heights, gunman on the run

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot another man in the City Heights area.

Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots shortly before 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue off University Avenue, San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Stirk said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Stirk said.

San Diego Police Gang unit is investigating.

BREAKING: Man shot in City Heights; SDPD looking for 2 suspects, likely Asian men in a small blue pickup @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @nichellenews8 @HeatherNews8 pic.twitter.com/KKGofuaGW4 — Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) August 3, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.