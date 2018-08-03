Man shot multiple times in City Heights, gunman on the run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man shot multiple times in City Heights, gunman on the run

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot another man in the City Heights area.

Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots shortly before 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue off University Avenue, San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Stirk said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Stirk said. 

San Diego Police Gang unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.