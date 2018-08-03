Learn to live in harmony with nature with the Ecology Center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Kids get hands on!

The 32-ft double decker bus from The Ecology Center is remarkable - it has been completely renovated and furnished with interactive displays including a fully-equipped mobile kitchen, DIY stations, a pop-up ecological street fair and more, all developed to educate visitors on the importance of living in harmony with nature.

Designed to engage with people of all ages, the bus' purpose is to deliver the tools, knowledge, and skills needed to promote healthy communities and an abundant future for all. It has such a great message and we would love to share it with your loyal viewers.

It will be parked outside the New Children’s Museum through Sunday.