Comic-Con museum gains construction management firm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Local construction firm KCM Group, announced it will oversee design, permitting and building of the Comic-Con Museum, which will fill the three-story, 68,000-square-feet Balboa Park space that previously housed the San Diego Hall of Champions sports museum.

The project, likely several years from completion, is currently in the conceptual design and fundraising phase.

"The museum is still in its early stages but we wanted to recruit a specialist project manager as soon as possible. KCM Group brings a lot of construction experience in San Diego, and Balboa Park in particular," said Adam Smith, the museum's executive director.

KCM will assist in program development, budgeting and construction- related scheduling.



The firm will also review the building and its surrounding areas, as well as coordinate communications between the museum, city of San Diego and other stakeholders.



"The cultural and economic significance of Comic-Con for our city cannot be (overstated)," said KCM President Gordon Kovtun. "We are honored to help build a museum and experience center in San Diego that will capture the magic of Comic-Con 365 days a year."

