Judge: Government must draw up plan to find parents separated from children

A federal judge Friday ordered the government to come up with a plan to find parents who have been deported or released back into the United States after being separated from their children at the border as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.
A man who punched a San Diego police officer in the face after the officer and his partner ordered him to stop walking in the middle of the street near a rally at Chicano Park was convicted Friday of assault and other charges.
Local construction firm KCM Group, announced it will oversee design, permitting and building of the Comic-Con Museum, which will fill the three-story, 68,000-square-feet Balboa Park space that previously housed the San Diego Hall of Champions sports museum.
A suspected gang shooting in City Heights left a 36- year-old man seriously wounded, authorities reported.
A California teenager was so mortified by his mom’s sexy dancing at a baseball game that he started blushing.
Ricochet the surf dog is hanging paw again, this time he is surfing with kids suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.
The 32-ft double decker bus from The Ecology Center is remarkable - it has been completely renovated and furnished with interactive displays including a fully-equipped mobile kitchen, DIY stations, a pop-up ecological street fair and more, all developed to educate visitors on the importance of living in harmony with nature.
The 32-ft double decker bus from The Ecology Center is remarkable - it has been completely renovated and furnished with interactive displays including a fully-equipped mobile kitchen, DIY stations, a pop-up ecological street fair and more, all developed to educate visitors on the importance of living in harmony with nature.
A 19-year-old U.S. citizen living in Tijuana was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry with 61 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 pounds of heroin and just under 11,500 fentanyl pills, authorities said.
One of the country’s most extensive collections of authentic Latin American folk art returns to San Diego during Bazaar del Mundo’s annual Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market, Friday–Sunday, August 3-5.