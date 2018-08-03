Judge: Government must draw up plan to find parents separated from children

FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation at the U.S. Border. (AP Photo/Patrick

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal judge Friday ordered the government to come up with a plan to find parents who have been deported or released back into the United States after being separated from their children at the border as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said it was "unacceptable" that the government has located only 12 or 13 parents out of close to 500 who have been removed from the United States or released into the mainland.

In a conference call with attorneys from the Department of Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union, Sabraw said it was "disappointing" that there wasn't a plan in place to find the parents who had been separated from their children.

Sabraw said there has to be a person in charge in the effort to locate the parents because for each one not found, there is the potential for a "permanently orphaned child."

The judge said the government had the responsibility "to make this happen."

Sabraw also ordered the ACLU to identify a steering committee to help in the effort.

ACLU national attorney Lee Gelernt said 96 percent of the parents removed from the United States are in Guatemala and Honduras, but the government has provided "sketchy" addresses for some, making it difficult to find them.

Last week, Sabraw applauded the government for carrying out a plan to reunite 1,820 children separated from their parents at the border.

Another status conference is set for next Friday.