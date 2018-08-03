Challenge Accepted: California Highway Patrol goes all out for Lip Sync Challenge

(NEWS 8) - Law enforcement agencies around the country are taking part in the Lip Sync Challenge that has gone viral and now the California Highway Patrol is stepping up to the mic.

They released their Lip Sync Challenge Friday, August 3 and the nearly six minute video has already received thousands of views on the CHP’s YouTube page.

The video takes you on a tour of California’s iconic spots, such as San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, wine country, the beach and the USS Midway here in San Diego.

Oh, and let’s not forget the surprise cameo appearance from legendary TV highway patrolman, Erik Estrada, who is heard telling officers: “I know you’re the best, you’re elite and you’re tops in cops, but I’m from Hollywood and this is how we do it. You fix your hair. Then we roll.”

Cue the music…

Watch the video on YouTube here »

The well-produced video enlisted help and talent from various CHP divisions around California with one exception, the CHP Northern Division, which was unable to participate due to the emergency situation happening with the devastating wildfires in the northern parts of the state.

Other law enforcement agencies around the Golden State have gotten in on the Lip Sync Challenge action.

