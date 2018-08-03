Duiker calf accepting bottle feeding at San Diego Zoo

People heading to Fiesta Island to enjoy a day by the water are facing a growing problem – large piles of trash scattered across the sand.
Law enforcement agencies around the country are taking part in the Lip Sync Challenge that has gone viral and now the California Highway Patrol is stepping up to the mic. They released their Lip Sync Challenge Friday, August 3 and the nearly six minute video has already received thousands of views on the CHP’s YouTube page.
A month-old duiker calf is eagerly accepting bottle feeding from a keeper, the San Diego Zoo announced Friday.
A legal battle is brewing over vacation rentals in San Diego and Mission Beach is right in the center of it.
A man who punched a San Diego police officer in the face after the officer and his partner ordered him to stop walking in the middle of the street near a rally at Chicano Park was convicted Friday of assault and other charges.
A federal judge Friday ordered the government to come up with a plan to find parents who have been deported or released back into the United States after being separated from their children at the border as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.
Local construction firm KCM Group, announced it will oversee design, permitting and building of the Comic-Con Museum, which will fill the three-story, 68,000-square-feet Balboa Park space that previously housed the San Diego Hall of Champions sports museum.
A suspected gang shooting in City Heights left a 36- year-old man seriously wounded, authorities reported.
A California teenager was so mortified by his mom’s sexy dancing at a baseball game that he started blushing.