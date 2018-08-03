This Rocks! TV is going to take a spin on the radio - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

This Rocks! TV is going to take a spin on the radio

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Television meets radio all next week on News 8's sister radio station 100.7 KFM-BFM. 

Carlo, Shawn, Kyle, Jeff and Barbara Lee-Edwards will guest DJ the morning show. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, the radio pros tell Jeff the television takeover means they get to play what ever they want! 

