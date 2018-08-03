Dumping Ground: Growing trash problem at Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – People heading to Fiesta Island to enjoy a day by the water are facing a growing problem – large piles of trash scattered across the sand.

The junk ranges from furniture to electronics. Beachgoers and the City of San Diego workers are frustrated by the issue. On Friday, city workers were hard at work removing sofas and other large items left behind at Fiesta Island.

“I hate it. You hate people who do that kind of stuff. We stopped at a couple places and came here because it is the least amount and there is quite a bit here,” said Paul Brencick, with the City of San Diego.

Brencick said dumping furniture, electronics and/ or hazardous materials is “completely illegal. Usually it is done in the middle of the night when no one is watching. We are out here regularly to check and pick up what we find.”

For Natalie Cornwell and her best who are enjoying Fiesta Island for the first time in a while, they found themselves distracted from the scenery. “You are kind of having to walk delicately, so that hinders your experience. I am sure the city can do more. There is always more to do. The public can do something, too.”

The City of San Diego said beachgoers can report junk on the city's Get It Done app, or its website.