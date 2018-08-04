Mother offers $3,000 reward to find missing son last seen in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The mother of a missing 24-year-old is offering a $3,000 reward to help find her son, Wesley Keith Billinglsy.

Christel Billingsly, who currently lives in Sacramento, said her son has been missing since June 12, 2018. According to family and friends, it is very unlike Wesley to not stay in touch. "Wesley is a happy, positive man. He always wanted to make people smile, laugh, feel better about themselves and life," she told News 8 Friday night.

According to Wesley's mother, he graduated from San Diego State University. His last known residence was in Pacific Beach. "He build his adult friendships in San Diego while attending school. He was in San Diego trying to set up residency and get a good job to support himself," said Christel.

Wesley's phone has been paid for, but has been turned off. His social media has also been inactive in the time that he has been missing.

"We miss him desperately and need to find him," his mother said.

Wesley is described as a 24-year-old, while male, 5'8", 135-pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. His vehicle is described as a 2001 Black Ford Expedition, License Place: CA 6HIN781 with a faded raiders logo in the back window.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the vehicle or Wesley, please contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or SDPD missing persons unit at 619-531-2277.

