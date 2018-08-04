"Fortnite" Frenzy: Parents hiring tutors to help kids play better

Law enforcement agencies around the country are taking part in the Lip Sync Challenge that has gone viral and now the California Highway Patrol is stepping up to the mic.
A federal judge Friday ordered the government to come up with a plan to find parents who have been deported or released back into the United States after being separated from their children at the border as part of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration.
The mother of a missing 24-year-old is offering a $3,000 reward to help find her son, Wesley Keith Billinglsy.
The settlement agreement for the issues and costs related to the closure of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station is final after San Diego Gas & Electric and other parties notified the California Public Utilities Commission that they accept the commission's request to remove a provision to fund university-conducted greenhouse gas research, SDG&E announced Friday.
People heading to Fiesta Island to enjoy a day by the water are facing a growing problem – large piles of trash scattered across the sand.
A month-old duiker calf is eagerly accepting bottle feeding from a keeper, the San Diego Zoo announced Friday.
A legal battle is brewing over vacation rentals in San Diego and Mission Beach is right in the center of it.
A man who punched a San Diego police officer in the face after the officer and his partner ordered him to stop walking in the middle of the street near a rally at Chicano Park was convicted Friday of assault and other charges.