"Fortnite" Frenzy: Parents hiring tutors to help kids play better

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – “Fortnite” is a free video game that has generated a billion dollars in revenue in just one year.

The game pits players against 99 others in a “Battle Royale” style match. With all that cash flowing – The Wall Street Journal reported this week that parents are now hiring tutors to help their kids get better at playing “Fortnite.”

As an avid gamer, News 8’s Chris Gros tried out a tutor. His “Fortnite” coach is Kris Nara. He has only been playing the game for about four months, but is already goaching pro-gamers.

Nara said it’s a new trend to hear from parents requesting his services through the video game coaching platform gamer sensei. “There is a lot of scholarship opportunities, but also social pressure. Just wanting to get better, they just want to get better.”

Nara charges a little more than $21 an-hour for lessons. Other tutors charge as little as $7, and lessons can cost as much as $25 on “Gamer Sensei.”