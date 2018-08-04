Man killed in early morning accident near Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A man was killed on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton Saturday morning when his Chevrolet Suburban overturned, landed on the right side of the freeway and was struck by a second car.
The deadly sequence of events happened a little before 3 a.m. on the northbound side of I-5 past Basilone Road, near San Onofre State Beach and not far from the Orange County line.
A 25-year-old San Clemente man was behind the wheel of the Suburban when it left the road and went up an embankment before flipping over and coming to rest on the right shoulder, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.
Shortly afterward, a Nissan Rouge driven by a 46-year-old Tijuana man approached the wreck and struck the disabled Suburban, Latulippe said.
Passing drivers stopped to assist the Suburban driver, who was found unresponsive outside his car on the right shoulder.
It's unclear if he exited the SUV after the initial crash, or was thrown from it during the second collision, Latulippe said.
Emergency personnel from the Camp Pendleton Fire Department headed to the crash, but the Suburban driver died at the scene, Latulippe said. The man's name was not immediately released.
No information on the condition of the Rogue driver was available.
Drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash, Latulippe said.
Northbound lanes of I-5 were congested through the area for about an hour after the crash while officials investigated.
UPDATE: NB I-5 north of Basilone Rd, all lanes have reopened to traffic. #SDCaltransAlert— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 4, 2018
Monsoonal moisture will continue to decrease over the mountain and deserts through the weekend. Marine layer returns for the weekend bringing low clouds and fog along the coast. Monsoonal moisture expected to make a return next week.
One and a half year old, Nora Masterson has one of those contagious smiles even though she had an incredibly rough start to her little life.
A woman suing a Southern California hospital says she underwent a cesarean section without anesthesia.
An SUV careened into a battery store in Vista Saturday morning, causing a gas leak that had to be stopped.
An 8-year-old girl was struck in a Fallbrook parking lot Friday evening and died while being taken to a hospital.
A man was killed on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton Saturday morning when his Chevrolet Suburban overturned, landed on the right side of the freeway and was struck by a second car.
A man was hospitalized in San Diego Saturday morning after being seriously injured when he laid down in front of his friend's car during an argument and was run over, authorities said today.
Law enforcement agencies around the country are taking part in the Lip Sync Challenge that has gone viral and now the California Highway Patrol is stepping up to the mic.