Child dies after being struck by SUV in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - An 8-year-old girl was struck in a Fallbrook parking lot Friday evening and died while being taken to a hospital.

At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a woman driving a Toyota Rav4 tried to make a right turn into a parking lot on Heald Lane, a dead end off Fallbrook Street, while the 8-year-old and two family members were walking on the sidewalk across the parking lot entrance, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

The Toyota driver apparently did not see any of the three, and struck the child while making the turn.

Emergency personnel treated the 8-year-old at the scene and took her to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, Latulippe said.

The driver remained at the scene while officers investigated.

Alcohol and drugs were not considered to be factors in the crash, Latulippe said.