San Diego Police respond to multiple deaths within a few miles of each other

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Just before 5 pm Saturday, San Diego police swarmed the Atmosphere apartment complex in Cortez Hill after there were reports of a possible murder inside the building.

Police on scene originally called it a homicide investigation, but they have since called it a suspicious death investigation. There still is no word on how the victim died.

Witnesses outside the building tell News 8 that it’s possible someone may have fallen or been pushed off a balcony or out a window facing the buildings inner courtyard, but police have not confirmed that.

This was the second death that San Diego police responded to Saturday.

Just after 9 in the morning officers rushed to Balboa Park for reports of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a 38 year old man with stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say they’ve arrested the 47 year old man who reported the stabbing as a suspect in the case.