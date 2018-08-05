3 Camp Pendleton Marines stabbed in San Clemente parking lot fight

SAN CLEMENTE (CNS) - Three Camp Pendleton Marines were stabbed during a fight in a San Clemente parking lot, a sheriff's official said Sunday.



The Marines were all assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines at Camp Pendleton, 1st Marine Division spokesman Capt. Paul Gainey said.



The 1st Marine Division is aware of the incident and is deferring to sheriff's officials to investigate, Orange County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw said.



The fight was at around 1 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 200 block of El Camino Real.



The three Marines -- two aged 21, the other a 23-year-old -- became involved in an altercation with two men and a woman in the parking lot, Blashaw said. During the altercation, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed all three Marines.



They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said. No update on their conditions was available.



Sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Alexis Moreno-Aguirre on suspicion of attempted murder, and he was booked into the Orange County jail.