Caught on Camera: Gunfire breaks up University City house party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A house party in University City ended with gunfire early Sunday morning. Dozens of people were inside a home on Tony Drive when someone fired shots.

A camera on a house across the street captured partygoers running away and cars speeding off.

“I was in bed, I was asleep, and the noise got louder and louder and then boom the gun went off,” said nearby resident Jennifer Woods.

Woods says she ran outside to see people running to their cars and a nearby canyon.

"It’s very scary,” she said. “My head was next door to their house that's really uncomfortable and scary.”

At least three residents told News 8 they called police hours before the shooting to report a large and noisy party.

Some estimate as many as 75 to 100 people were inside this home, a man who didn't want to show his face on camera because he lives nearby, spoke with News 8.

“There was a lot of screaming, then we went back inside and called 911,” he said.

But neighbors say officers didn't show.

In the meantime, several residents say a fight started inside the home and continued outside.

At least one car's window was broken.

Then the gunfire started.

Police say at least 10 shots were fired but didn't hit anyone.

One man was treated for a head laceration and witnesses say a woman was taken to the hospital for alcohol poisoning.

Officers are still searching for whoever fired the gun.

“There's a lot of people around here that have families. It's not fair on everyone else," said an unidentified neighbor.

Neighbors say this wasn't the first large, out-of-control party at the home.

“Over the year, it's been party after party,” said Jennifer Woods. “They've gotten progressively worse.”

Last month, Woods circulated a petition among the neighbors and sent it to the landlord urging them to evict the current residents.

“We had overwhelming support for that, which is great,” she said.

Yet the tenants remained, and parties continued.

Neighbors say they hope this is the last straw.

"You don’t want to have to live next to that and you shouldn't have to,” said Woods.

Video captured at the scene shows party-goers scattering as gunshots ring out: