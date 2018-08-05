Vegetation fire at Camp Pendleton grows to 600 acres

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A brushfire that broke out in the central area of Camp Pendleton quickly spread to more than 600 acres on Sunday.



Officials at the sprawling Marine Corps base tweeted around noon that a three-acre fire had broken out on Wilcox Range. About an hour later, they announced the fire had spread to about 100 acres, and by 3:30 p.m. it was more than 600 acres.



It wasn't immediately clear if any structures were threatened on base. North County Fire Protection District officials said there was no threat to lands in their jurisdiction area off the post.



Riverside County firefighters warned the public that smoke could be expected in the Murrieta and Temecula area.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Update: Fire is 600 acres with @NorthCountyFire providing support. pic.twitter.com/PuosnQPC7B — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) August 5, 2018

Update: Fire is 100 acres. https://t.co/zc90FJz2wX — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) August 5, 2018