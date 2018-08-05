Woman hit, killed by car while crossing street in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in Lakeside Saturday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car on Woodside Avenue at Shamrock Lane, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.



A 56-year-old woman was crossing Woodside, walking south directly into the path of a Ram pickup driven by a 20-year-old man, and she was struck, Garrow said. There is no crosswalk at the location.



CHP officers and Lakeside Fire Department personnel arrived quickly, but were unable to help the woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.



Garrow said it's unknown if the woman "was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision."



The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Garrow said.