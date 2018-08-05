Woman hit, killed by car while crossing street in Lakeside

Authorities this weekend searched for three robbery suspects who were able to run away when their white Mercedes Benz overturned while trying to elude police in the Rancho Penasquitos community of San Diego.
A woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in Lakeside Saturday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car on Woodside Avenue at Shamrock Lane, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.
A large party in University City ended with a fight and shots fired early Sunday morning. Police were called after a fight broke on at a home in the 3400 block of Tony Drive around 12:30 a.m.
A woman was killed in a 2:15 a.m. crash on state Route 78 on Sunday, when she weaved into a single-vehicle crash, was ejected onto the freeway, and two cars driven by allegedly drunken drivers smashed into the wreckage.
A brushfire that broke out in the central area of Camp Pendleton quickly spread to more than 600 acres on Sunday.
An 8-year-old girl was struck in a Fallbrook parking lot Friday evening and died while being taken to a hospital.
Three Camp Pendleton Marines were stabbed during a fight in a San Clemente parking lot, a sheriff's official said Sunday. The Marines were all assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines at Camp Pendleton, 1st Marine Division spokesman Capt. Paul Gainey said.
A woman was found dead Saturday in the courtyard of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego and police were investigating whether she jumped to her death.
One and a half year old, Nora Masterson has one of those contagious smiles even though she had an incredibly rough start to her little life.