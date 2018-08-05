3 on the loose after robbery ends in Rancho Penasquitos rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities this weekend searched for three robbery suspects who were able to run away when their white Mercedes Benz overturned while trying to elude police in the Rancho Penasquitos community of San Diego.



A fourth suspect -- a passenger sitting in a rear seat and not wearing a seatbelt - was found inside the car and rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.



Officers responding a little after 8:10 pm. Saturday to a report of a robbery saw the white Mercedes with a tail light out and activated their overhead lights to stop the car for a traffic violation, Buttle said.



"The vehicle sped off, officers were not in pursuit and lost sight of the Mercedes," he said. "Officers found the Mercedes on its roof at Penasquitos Drive and Janal Way."



The car was on Janal Way, he said, and tried to turn onto Penasquitos Drive when it hit the center divider, crossed over northbound Penasquitos Drive and struck the east curb line. The car the flipped over several times, resting on its roof. Three of the four occupants ran away.



San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.