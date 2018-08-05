Water main break causes flooding, shuts down road in Midway district

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A water main break in the Midway District on Sunday evening caused a large amount of flooding and road closures.
A SigAlert was issued in the area of 2300 Midway Drive; traffic was stopped going both directions between Rosecrans Street and Barnett Avenue. It was expected to be in effect for several hours.
A brushfire that broke out in the central area of Camp Pendleton quickly spread to more than 600 acres on Sunday.
The University of San Diego has a new, clean source of power on campus.The company Primo Wind installed its "Energy Plant" last week. It's a free-standing hybrid wind-and-solar energy pod with a battery to store the power. Students can sit on the benches surrounding the plant and plug in their laptops or charge their phones. There's also LED lighting for security.
A house party in University City ended with gunfire early Sunday morning. Dozens of people were inside a home on Tony Drive when someone fired shots.
Authorities this weekend searched for three robbery suspects who were able to run away when their white Mercedes Benz overturned while trying to elude police in the Rancho Penasquitos community of San Diego.
A woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in Lakeside Saturday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car on Woodside Avenue at Shamrock Lane, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.
A woman was killed in a 2:15 a.m. crash on state Route 78 on Sunday, when she weaved into a single-vehicle crash, was ejected onto the freeway, and two cars driven by allegedly drunken drivers smashed into the wreckage.
An 8-year-old girl was struck in a Fallbrook parking lot Friday evening and died while being taken to a hospital.
Three Camp Pendleton Marines were stabbed during a fight in a San Clemente parking lot, a sheriff's official said Sunday. The Marines were all assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines at Camp Pendleton, 1st Marine Division spokesman Capt. Paul Gainey said.