Water main break causes flooding, shuts down road in Midway dist - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water main break causes flooding, shuts down road in Midway district

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A water main break in the Midway District on Sunday evening caused a large amount of flooding and road closures.  

A SigAlert was issued in the area of 2300 Midway Drive; traffic was stopped going both directions between Rosecrans Street and Barnett Avenue. It was expected to be in effect for several hours. 

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.