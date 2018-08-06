San Diego County faces another heat wave this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Southern California faces yet another heat wave this week.



National Weather Service forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, as temperatures were expected to soar as high as triple-digits everywhere except the immediate coast across a large swath of the Southland from Santa Barbara to San Diego and even stretching into Nevada.

High temperatures near the county shoreline will be in the mid-to-upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, while temperatures were expected to reach into the high 90s today in locales region-wide and the 100s in Escondido, Ramona and Alpine, with temperatures a few degrees cooler on Tuesday.



A high of about 113 degrees has been predicted for Borrego Springs on both days.



The heat is expected to subside midweek, with a return of humid conditions expected through the weekend.



"Some monsoonal moisture will return beginning Wednesday with high temperatures not quite as extreme," the NWS said.



The weather service and law enforcement caution that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.



Nighttime lows will be in the mid 80s in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don't have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day's heat, according to the NWS.



Avoid leaving senior citizens and kids at home without air conditioning, if possible. And never leave a child, senior or pet in a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked open, because interior temperatures can quickly turn lethal.

